Burned-out Reed starting 2017 sick at TOC

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Patrick Reed, who played 33 events around the world last year, admits to being burned out at the end of 2016.

“It felt like China [WGC-HSBC Champions] and even whenever I got to Hero and Hong Kong, it felt like those events, my body and my mind were not ready. I was not ready to pick up a club and play,” he said on Wednesday at the SBS Tournament of Champions.

Compounding things for Reed, who won the year opening event in 2015, was an illness last week that shortened an already condensed offseason.

“My daughter was sick two weeks ago and when I get sick it hits me really hard and I was on bed rest for three days,” Reed said. “We’re about 80 percent right now.”

Reed, who finished runner-up to Jordan Spieth last year in Kapalua, said the sickness limited his ability to test new equipment and he arrived in Maui a day later (Monday) than he had originally planned.