Camera catches alleged vandals of SHO course

June 27, 2017, 2:25 pm

The Golf Club of Houston, site of the PGA Tour's Shell Houston Open, revealed that vandals have again destroyed one of its greens, but this time there may be some photographic help in catching the culprits.

The club's Twitter account showed the images on social media, along with two images of a pair of people on an ATV. They are asking the public to speak up if they know who is in the photographs.

This is the third time that vandals have wrecked parts of the course. Originally in January of last year and again in May of 2016.

The Shell Houston Open was contested March 30 - April 2, with Russell Henley winning.

Shell Houston Open

