Camera catches alleged vandals of SHO course

The Golf Club of Houston, site of the PGA Tour's Shell Houston Open, revealed that vandals have again destroyed one of its greens, but this time there may be some photographic help in catching the culprits.

The club's Twitter account showed the images on social media, along with two images of a pair of people on an ATV. They are asking the public to speak up if they know who is in the photographs.

Our vandals have returned. :( Please share! @GCOHsuper pic.twitter.com/7Cr0cZXV8V — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) June 24, 2017

@FlagHiApp Here is a picture of the tread marks. pic.twitter.com/6MfSlrO62K — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) June 24, 2017

This is the third time that vandals have wrecked parts of the course. Originally in January of last year and again in May of 2016.

A few more photos from the vandals last night. @GCOHsuper @GCOHturf pic.twitter.com/KyBcbrP11e — Golf Club of Houston (@GolfClubHouston) May 16, 2016

The Shell Houston Open was contested March 30 - April 2, with Russell Henley winning.