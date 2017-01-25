Can Woods keep up with Day, DJ off tee? 'Oh, hell no'

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Tiger Woods will jump back into the spotlight Thursday at Torrey Pines when he tees it up with two of the top three players in the world.

But Jason Day and Dustin Johnson are two of the longest hitters (and, overall, best drivers) on the PGA Tour. He was asked Wednesday if he was worried about it being a potential trap, because he might be tempted to try and keep up with them off the tee.

“Oh, hell no,” Woods said. “I can’t carry the ball 320 yards out here. Those guys will bomb it out there, that’s fine. I’ll just play my game, and the name of the game is low score. It’s not a long-drive contest.”

Woods, of course, is by no means short off the tee. In fact, he claims that with new equipment he’s longer than he’s ever been. “But it’s all relative,” he said. “Everybody’s bombing it out there now.”

Distance will be important this week at Torrey Pines, especially with the South Course checking in at nearly 7,700 yards. But with preferred lies expected to be used during at least the first two rounds, finding the fairway is a player’s foremost concern.