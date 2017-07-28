Report: Canadian Open director removed during event

According to TSN, RBC Canadian Open tournament director Brent McLaughlin has been suspended from his position and won't be around for Saturday and Sunday at Glen Abbey.

The CEO of Golf Canada, Laurence Applebaum, confirmed the report, but didn't add any details, other than McLaughlin hadn't been permanently terminated.

“It’s a confidential employee matter,” Applebaum told TSN. “Brent will not be here for the weekend.”

Former tournament director Bill Paul, who ran the event for 22 years in the past, will take over for Rounds 3 and 4.

McLaughlin, who is also in charge of the CP Women’s Open, was the recent subject of a New York Times piece, profiling the tattooed, motorcycle-riding, 46-year-old's unique journey to Canadian Open tournament director.