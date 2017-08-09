Golf Central Blog

Captain Furyk already scouting Ryder Cup course

By

Rex Hoggard
August 9, 2017, 4:29 pm

RSS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jim Furyk studied the current U.S. Ryder Cup team’s point list with what was a surprising amount of interest considering the matches are more than a year away.

With Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler all within the top 6 on the list, the American front man had to like what he’s seen this year from his potential team, but Furyk is still a realist.

“Right now, is it important that we've had Americans win the World Golf Championships, two World Golf Championships, two majors? In the whole scheme of things, it's over a year until the next Ryder Cup,” he said on Wednesday at the PGA Championship. “But it sure is fun. If we sat here and we had to talk about how bad everyone was playing, it wouldn't be much fun.”

PGA Championship: Tee times | Full coverage

But then next year’s Ryder Cup is never far from Furyk’s mind. He recently took a scouting trip to Le Golf National in Paris, site of the ’18 matches, and paid particular attention to the type of player who has won on the course in the past.

“Looking at the champions on the wall at Le Golf National, you see a lot of guys that can control the golf ball, that are accurate hitters, that hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens,” he said. “It doesn't look like a place where you're going to be long and wild and bomb it all over the place and score.”

Furyk has been slowed in recent weeks by a left shoulder injury and plans to take some time off after next week’s Wyndham Championship to let the ailment rest, but he said he’ll still be on the clock scouting potential players for next year’s matches as one of Steve Stricker’s assistant captains for this year’s Presidents Cup team.

Article Tags: 

Jim Furyk, 2018 Ryder Cup, 2017 PGA Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
For now, PGA still last shot for golf's big shots
Ain't life grand? Spieth feeling no slam pressue
McIlroy, Spieth battle for history, bound by Tiger
Woods to enter diversion program in October
Watch: McIlroy hits 3-wood, driver very, very far

Trending

Korda withdraws from U.S. Solheim Cup team
McIlroy 'inundated' with requests for caddie job
Attorney: Woods won't attend impaired driving hearing
Most embrace shorts OK for practice rounds
Creamer replaces injured Korda on U.S. Solheim Cup team
Positives and negatives of moving the PGA
Social Snapshots: August 2017
'Paula was upset': Inkster on snubbing Solheim vets
Rory, Phil, Tiger applaud schedule change
J. Korda to miss Solheim Cup with injury
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.