Golf Central Blog

Casey refreshed, major ready after grueling bike trek

By

Rex Hoggard
July 18, 2017, 12:31 pm

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – Some players like to play the week before a major, particularly at The Open which is preceded by the Scottish Open, while others feel they play their best by preparing on their own at home.

Paul Casey didn’t subscribe to either theory in the days before this week’s Open Championship.

The Englishman spent seven days in Italy on a bike with a group of friends earlier this month on a not-for-the-faint-of-heart trek that covered 300 miles and 37,000 feet of climbing.

“It was really good stuff. Everyone was safe and no one crashed is the main thing,” he said on Tuesday at Royal Birkdale.

The Open: Full-field tee times | Full coverage

The 39-year-old has taken the trip before but this time proved to be competitively cathartic as he readied for his 15th start at The Open.

“You know what it does is, I come back from it feeling energized and really fit, but I feel like there is work to do,” Casey said. “There’s motivation, I’m excited to work. I’ve got half the year left. I’m probably the only guy my age who is genuinely excited about the rest of the year. It’s like a reset button.”

Casey arrived in England on Monday and went immediately to the golf course where he grew up to begin his preparations for this week. With the exception of Thursday, when he attended Wimbledon, he worked every day before arriving at Royal Birkdale, which he said is a direct byproduct of the distance he traveled away from the game while in Italy.

“I didn’t think about golf at all when I was there. I was just trying not to crash or do something stupid,” he laughed.

Article Tags: 

Paul Casey, 2017 Open Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Bask in the glow of the Big Whatever era
Winning Open further fueled Stenson's desire
Spieth: 'Don't get your hopes up' for Tiger-like dominance
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Stenson makes scary promise if he retains claret jug

Trending

Sir Charles shocks: Barkley's lovely approach at 18
Drama unfolds in skies over Trump Bedminster
Report: LPGA sets strict new player dress code
Hollywood's biggest stars on the golf course
The Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Trump supporters, protesters clash near Women's Open
Watch: Fox makes hole-in-three in Scottish Open
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Naked Norman using nature as therapy
Deere win propels DeChambeau to Open at Birkdale
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.