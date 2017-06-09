Chamblee examines Erin Hills, hole by hole

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee took to Twitter to offer his insight into Erin Hills, host of the 117th U.S. Open. Here is his hole-by-hole analysis:

#1 608 yds/plays north to south,so the prevailing wind will encourage a draw.A rare opening par 5 curves around wetland,level lies unlikely. pic.twitter.com/gNSR79C5cH — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#2 358 yds has the smallest green on the course at 4,000 ft. The 2nd risk reward hole in a row. Similar in the abstract to #3 at Augusta. pic.twitter.com/TmgFye7E4Z — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#3 476 yds prevailing west wind hurting.This hole is a perfect blend of great classic architecture and the unique qualities of this property pic.twitter.com/LemISAWnKQ — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#4 439 yds/ straight hole w/2 ragged edge bunkers running 2 front middle of a false front,shallow green.Will punish a mishit:misjudged shot. pic.twitter.com/MLx6WANdjt — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#5 505 yds/subtle architecture element of an extended approach over the left greenside bnkr makes more reasonable a long shot to a left pin pic.twitter.com/yooJzIVX0B — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 9, 2017

#6 237 yds prevailing wind helps/ the deepest green on the course (47yds) /false front gives a foreshortened sense and intimidating look. pic.twitter.com/sBMseJj5Wu — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#7 607 yds plays into the wind/ 22 bunkers wait to catch a poor or misjudged shot.Much to consider here,angles off tee,bnkrs 2 challenge etc pic.twitter.com/KvKRs2KEzr — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#8 492 yds fairway climbs a formidable glacial hill to a landing area&then tilts to the right and tumbles down, b4 climbing 2 elevated green pic.twitter.com/Pbq2io7967 — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#9 165 yds elevated tee with prevailing wind rt to left/green is surrounded by 7 frightening bunkers, patches of fescue and crevasses pic.twitter.com/5IoSkpsISe — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#10 504 yds/ the enormous sweep of this hole gives one a sense of the inspiration for this course/rolling hollows&humps rise to the green. pic.twitter.com/NPaPZsOKx8 — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#11 403 yds but can play 460 /bit of a breather hole that will provide birdie opportunities.The approach must carry 2 bunkers,elevated green pic.twitter.com/mc9e8IKgOZ — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#12 464yds originally planned as the 1st hole,designers thought it might prove to be best 1st hole in major championship golf.Will be a star pic.twitter.com/pSPg2viYhh — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#13 215 yds/green is deeper than is wide,tee shot must carry all the way to green or runs into collection area. Left is a pot&large bunker. pic.twitter.com/WNLbjC6lfF — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#14 613 yds elevated tee, double dogleg par 5, risk/reward. The 2nd must carry a field of fescue to 2tierd green with a majestic false front pic.twitter.com/cCpyrz5Agc — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#15 370 yds likely to play at some point as a drivable par 4/ att.drawn to the many bunkers that run 2 elevated green requiring much thought pic.twitter.com/0iAluBVo2P — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#16 200 yds the first of the only 3 holes that run in the same direction/playing east w/helping wind,long narrow green nestled in a kettle pic.twitter.com/8D4Pcp8rou — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017

#17 481 yds not a single bunker on this hole. Right side of the fairway has a clear view of the green, left side only partial/GNleft2rtslope pic.twitter.com/AfyFzfGH3F — brandel chamblee (@chambleebrandel) June 8, 2017