Cink (68) inspired by wife's battle with cancer

SAN DIEGO - Stewart Cink spent Monday at the University of California San Diego Hospital by his wife’s side watching her continue to fight the good fight.

He spent three and a half hours there with Lisa, who was hooked up to a port for a monoclonal antibody treatment, which is part of the regimen in her battle with Stage 4 breast cancer. He’s happy to report she’s past chemotherapy now and on to Stage 2 of treatment.

On Thursday, Lisa returned Stewart’s favor, making sure she was at his side as he put up a 4-under-par 68 to get into early contention at the Farmers Insurance Open. She walked with him.

Cink played one event without Lisa after she was diagnosed last April, and he said he couldn’t stand being away from her. He won’t play now unless Lisa makes the trip to a tournament with him. He’s happy to say she’s doing well in her cancer fight.

“She feels good right now,” Cink said.

So does Cink, who is inspired by his wife. She schedules antibody treatments on the road so they can be together on Tour.

Cink says he’s finding the fight in himself watching his wife.

“I have watched Lisa, and she is a fighter,” Cink said after signing his scorecard Thursday. “She’s always had such a healthy lifestyle, but she has even ratcheted that up to a new level.

“I have seen her do what it takes to fight. I feel like if she can do what it takes to fight, what is necessary to be the best she can be, why can’t I do that?”