Golf Central Blog

Cink (68) inspired by wife's battle with cancer

By

Randall Mell
January 26, 2017, 9:28 pm

RSS

SAN DIEGO - Stewart Cink spent Monday at the University of California San Diego Hospital by his wife’s side watching her continue to fight the good fight.

He spent three and a half hours there with Lisa, who was hooked up to a port for a monoclonal antibody treatment, which is part of the regimen in her battle with Stage 4 breast cancer. He’s happy to report she’s past chemotherapy now and on to Stage 2 of treatment.

On Thursday, Lisa returned Stewart’s favor, making sure she was at his side as he put up a 4-under-par 68 to get into early contention at the Farmers Insurance Open. She walked with him.

Farmers Insurance Open: Articles, photos and videos

Cink played one event without Lisa after she was diagnosed last April, and he said he couldn’t stand being away from her. He won’t play now unless Lisa makes the trip to a tournament with him. He’s happy to say she’s doing well in her cancer fight.

“She feels good right now,” Cink said.

So does Cink, who is inspired by his wife. She schedules antibody treatments on the road so they can be together on Tour.

Cink says he’s finding the fight in himself watching his wife.

“I have watched Lisa, and she is a fighter,” Cink said after signing his scorecard Thursday. “She’s always had such a healthy lifestyle, but she has even ratcheted that up to a new level.

“I have seen her do what it takes to fight. I feel like if she can do what it takes to fight, what is necessary to be the best she can be, why can’t I do that?”

Article Tags: 

2017 Farmers Insurance Open, Stewart Cink

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Fight club: Woods battles to 76 in Tour return
TT postscript: Woods' short game saved him in 76
Rose shoots 65, leads by 1 at Farmers
Day: Turnout for Woods was 'unbelievable'
Report: Trump's voter fraud claims tied to Langer

Trending

Woods signs equipment deal with TaylorMade
Tiger Tracker: Farmers Insurance Open
Woods signs with TaylorMade for woods, irons
One of DeChambeau's side-saddle putters deemed non-conforming
Day: 'Strength of field' rule is 'quite funny'
Report: Trump's voter fraud claims tied to Langer
Tiger on out driving DJ and Day: 'Oh hell no'
Tiger ditched 3-wood he found in shed at Hero
USGA, R&A considering significant rules changes
Can Woods keep up with Day, DJ off tee? 'Hell no'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.