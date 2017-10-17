CJ Cup: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

The PGA Tour heads to Jeju Island, South Korea, this week for the inaugural edition of the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges. Here is the key information for the third event of the 2017-18 season.

Golf course: The Club at Nine Bridges opened in 2001 and was designed by Ronald Fream and David Dale. Dale and Steve Wenzloff redesigned the course in 2016. It will play as a par 72 at 7,196 yards.

Purse: The total purse is $9.25 million, with $1.6 million going to the winner.

TV schedule (all times Eastern): Golf Channel, Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Live streaming: golfchannel.com/pgastream. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Notable tee times (all times Eastern): 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. Thursday: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez, Sangmoon Bae; 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. Thursday: Jason Day, Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim; 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. Thursday: Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Daniel Berger; 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday: Patrick Reed, K.J. Choi, Jhonattan Vegas

Notables in the field: Justin Thomas, Jason Day, Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and last week's winner Pat Perez

Key stats:

• First official PGA Tour event in South Korea

• 78-player field; winner receives exemptions into Masters, Players and PGA Championship

• $9.25 million purse is second-largest this season outside of majors and World Golf Championships

• Thomas has finished sixth or better in four of his last six PGA Tour starts

• Day has six straight top-25 finishes entering this week (three top-10s in that span)

• Scott: Zero wins, four top-10s worldwide in 2017 (World Rank: 25)

• Scott is currently ranked 25th in the world and has not been ranked outside the top 25 since spring of 2011

• Xander Schauffele has four top-5s in last 12 PGA Tour starts

Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit