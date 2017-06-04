Closing 65 vaults Wie into Solheim top 10

Golf Central Blog

June 4, 2017, 9:04 pm

Michelle Wie made the strongest Solheim Cup move Sunday among Americans outside the qualifying standard at the ShopRite Classic.

While Paula Creamer stumbled with a chance to win, she showed signs getting into contention that she may be poised to begin a summer charge to make the team.

Wie closed with a 6-under-par 65 at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, leaping 33 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for third place. Wie earned 28.5 Solheim Cup points, pushing her to 10th on the American points list. The top eight at the conclusion of the Ricoh Women’s British Open (Aug. 6) automatically qualify for the team. It was Wie’s fourth top 10 of the year.

“I'm stalking the list for sure,” Wie said. “I'm trying to get as many points as I can and trying to get up there and make the team.”

It was a nice bounce back after Wie missed the cut at last week’s Volvik Championship.

Creamer started the final round tied for the lead with I.K. Kim but closed with a 74. She ended up five shots behind Kim, who went on to win. Still, Creamer’s T-7 finish was her first top 10 of the year. The 22.5 Solheim Cup points she earned moved her from 21st to 18th on the U.S. points list.

“I fought hard,” Creamer said. “I kept grinding away out there. Just really didn't execute any good shots in the middle of my round, which kind of hurt me.”

There are nine events left before the U.S. Solheim Cup team is finalized, with three of those events major championships, featuring double points.

