Closing birdie gives Spieth Travelers lead

Jordan Spieth rolled in a right-to-left curling birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday to take a one-shot lead in the Travelers Championship. Here's how things stand going into the final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.:

Leaderboard: Spieth (-12), Boo Weekley (-11), Daniel Berger (-9), C.T. Pan (-8), David Lingmerth (-8), Paul Casey (-8)

What it means: We're not in Wisconsin anymore, Toto. No more miles-long U.S. Open golf course, no more tall fescue, just a solid-if-short PGA Tour layout with some of the most interesting finishing holes in golf. But good players are good players, whether it's a major or not, and so we have two-time major winner Spieth atop the leaderboard after a 4-under 66. He made the turn in 1-under 34, then sandwiched five back-nine birdies around two bogeys.

Round of the day: C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei, the former top-ranked amateur, put together a smooth little six-birdie, no-bogey 64 that lifted him 39 spots into a tie for fourth place.

Best of the rest: Weekley and Lingmerth both shot 65. Weekley did most of his damage on the back nine, where he made five of his seven birdies (against two bogeys).

Biggest disappointment: Charley Hoffman. Hoffman took the lead when he eagled the par-5 13th hole, then followed with birdies at 14 and 15 for three consecutive 3's. But he came up short on his tee shot to the par-3 16th, then chunked his chip out of the rough and made 5. He then followed with two more bogeys for an ugly 5-5-5 finish

Shot of the day: Spieth drove into a greenside bunker on the short, par-4 15th hole. Then, facing a sand shot toward the water, he put his blast inches from the cup for a tap-in birdie.

Main storyline heading into Sunday's final round: Spieth is looking for his 10th career win and his first since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. This is his first appearance at TPC River Highlands, and the course appears to suit his game.