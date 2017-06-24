Golf Central Blog

Closing birdie gives Spieth Travelers lead

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 24, 2017, 5:54 pm

Jordan Spieth rolled in a right-to-left curling birdie putt on the 18th hole Saturday to take a one-shot lead in the Travelers Championship. Here's how things stand going into the final round at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn.:

Leaderboard: Spieth (-12), Boo Weekley (-11), Daniel Berger (-9), C.T. Pan (-8), David Lingmerth (-8), Paul Casey (-8)

What it means: We're not in Wisconsin anymore, Toto. No more miles-long U.S. Open golf course, no more tall fescue, just a solid-if-short PGA Tour layout with some of the most interesting finishing holes in golf. But good players are good players, whether it's a major or not, and so we have two-time major winner Spieth atop the leaderboard after a 4-under 66. He made the turn in 1-under 34, then sandwiched five back-nine birdies around two bogeys.

Round of the day: C.T. Pan of Chinese Taipei, the former top-ranked amateur, put together a smooth little six-birdie, no-bogey 64 that lifted him 39 spots into a tie for fourth place.

Best of the rest: Weekley and Lingmerth both shot 65. Weekley did most of his damage on the back nine, where he made five of his seven birdies (against two bogeys).

Biggest disappointment: Charley Hoffman. Hoffman took the lead when he eagled the par-5 13th hole, then followed with birdies at 14 and 15 for three consecutive 3's. But he came up short on his tee shot to the par-3 16th, then chunked his chip out of the rough and made 5. He then followed with two more bogeys for an ugly 5-5-5 finish

Shot of the day: Spieth drove into a greenside bunker on the short, par-4 15th hole. Then, facing a sand shot toward the water, he put his blast inches from the cup for a tap-in birdie.

Main storyline heading into Sunday's final round: Spieth is looking for his 10th career win and his first since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year. This is his first appearance at TPC River Highlands, and the course appears to suit his game.

2017 Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth, Boo Weekley

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

