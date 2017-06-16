Co-leader Fleetwood can earn Tour card at U.S Open

ERIN, Wis. – Tommy Fleetwood will begin Saturday’s third round in a new position – atop the leaderboard at a major championship following a 2-under 70 on Day 2.

He’ll also enter the weekend at the U.S. Open with a chance to secure some job security. Fleetwood secured special temporary status on the PGA Tour with his tie for 10th earlier this year at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, his second top 10 in the United States this season, and can likely wrap up his Tour card for next season with top-15 finish this week at Erin Hills.

U.S. Open: Scores | Live blog: Day 2 | Full coverage

As a special temporary member, the Englishman isn’t eligible for the playoffs, which limits how many more events he will have to secure his status.

“My schedule this year is set,” he said. “I'm back in Europe until after the Open, and then [WGC-Bridgestone Invitational], PGA, and I'm going to be playing the Wyndham [Championship], and then it's our final series in Europe.”

At 7 under, Fleetwood is tied for the lead with Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka and Brian Harman at Erin Hills.