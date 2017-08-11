Co-leader Matsuyama new betting favorite to win PGA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Equipped with a share of the lead, Hideki Matsuyama is now the betting favorite to win the PGA Championship.

Matsuyama fired a bogey-free 64 during the second round at Quail Hollow Club to draw even with Kevin Kisner at 8 under. He is now a 7/5 favorite according to the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook, followed by Jason Day who trails by two shots. Kisner, who started the week at 80/1, is now down to 6/1 after matching rounds of 4-under 67.

Here's a look at the betting odds for the contenders, with the second round set to conclude at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday:

7/5: Hideki Matsuyama

9/2: Jason Day

6/1: Kevin Kisner

10/1: Rickie Fowler

12/1: Louis Oosthuizen

20/1: Justin Thomas, Francesco Molinari

25/1: Paul Casey

40/1: Brooks Koepka, Chris Stroud

50/1: Rory McIlroy

60/1: Dustin Johnson, Byeong-Hun An

100/1: Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed, James Hahn

125/1: Zach Johnson, Gary Woodland

150/1: Grayson Murray, Sung Kang

20/1: Field (all other players)