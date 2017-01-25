Golf Central Blog

Commissioner Monahan sees sub-60 rounds as 'positive'

By

Ryan Lavner
January 25, 2017, 5:34 pm

LA JOLLA, Calif. – Those sub-60 rounds that have been all the rage on the PGA Tour?

Commissioner Jay Monahan doesn’t see a problem with them. Sports are entertainment, after all.

“I tend to look at that as a positive,” he said Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open. “Those are superhuman feats. At this point in the year, as we’re really getting going and hitting our stride, I think a 59 rises up and pulls more people into the PGA Tour. So I look at it as a positive.”

There have been three rounds of 59 or better in the past six months. There’s been a pair of 59s in the past two weeks, which Monahan attributed to a combination of factors: little wind, soft greens and incredible play.

He was asked whether there’s been any discussion about too many low scores on Tour.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a sub-60 round this week,” Monahan said with a smile, “so I think we’ve addressed that.”

2017 Farmers Insurance Open

