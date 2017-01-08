Confidence boost: 65 nets Spieth T-3 finish

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jordan Spieth is no stranger to goal setting. Even when he set out Sunday morning 10 strokes off the lead at the SBS Tournament of Champions he still had a number in mind – 65.

After a slow start, Spieth posted his only miscue-free round of the week on his way to eight birdies and a closing 8-under card that left him tied for third after what had been an eventful week.

“Obviously we came out today, and that was our number we wanted to get to,” said Spieth, who won last year’s Tournament of Champions by eight strokes. “We just kind of went according to plan. Sometimes it does. A lot of times it doesn't, but it's nice when it does. We'll soak in this round and use it as momentum.”

SBS Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Spieth said he was pleased with the improvement he made with his “scoring clubs” after Day 1, and on Sunday he putted more like himself, gaining 1.249 shots on the field according to the strokes gained: putting statistic.

More importantly, Spieth said his solid finish will give him confidence going into next week’s Sony Open after opening his week in Maui with rounds of 72-69-70.

“I think 26 birdies and an eagle this week, which certainly should be good enough on this course to win the tournament but unfortunately I had a couple big numbers,” Spieth said. “But when those birdies and eagles are there, that's a huge confidence boost.”