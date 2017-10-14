Golf Central Blog

Connelly, Garcia paired years after photo together

Will Gray
October 14, 2017, 8:07 am

The third-round pairing of Sergio Garcia and Austin Connelly at the European Tour's Italian Open sent Connelly's mother, Bridget, sifting through the photo album.

The 21-year-old Connelly is just embarking on his pro career, notching an early highlight with a T-14 finish at The Open this summer after earning a spot through final qualifying. This week he drew a tee time with the reigning Masters champ following rounds of 68-65 at the Golf Club of Milano.

That led his mother to tweet out a throwback photo from 1999, when Connelly was a toddler and posed on the course with Garcia, who was just starting his own pro career:

The duo struck a pose on Saturday as well.

Garcia, now 37 years old, offered this response:

Garcia and Connelly both began the third round at 9-under 133, four shots behind co-leaders Matt Wallace and Marcus Fraser.

Austin Connelly, Sergio Garcia, European Tour

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

@WillGrayGC

