Golf Central Blog

Couples' pal Love not surprised he contended at Masters

By

Rex Hoggard
April 11, 2017, 3:43 pm

RSS

Fred Couples

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. – Fred Couples added to his ageless legacy at the Masters last week, finishing tied for 18th on Sunday in his 32nd start at the year’s first major.

It was the 57-year-old’s sixth top-20 finish in his last seven starts at Augusta National and for close friend Davis Love III it was no surprise.

“It’s just experience. They get it and they love being at the Masters. Freddie will tell you it’s his favorite tournament of the year,” Love said on Tuesday at the RBC Heritage. “You become part of the club. I haven’t won it, but I have so many friends there. It just feels good when you go there instead of being intimidated.”

Love worked as an analyst for CBS Sports during last week’s telecast and said on Saturday he went out and followed Couples as a patron.

The last time he walked Augusta National outside the ropes was in 1986, to follow a friend who was competing (Peter Persons). Love actually turned down an invitation to play in the Masters in 1986 because he turned pro before the tournament.

“I might be the only person who turned down an invitation and went and watched. I have some terrible records, but that’s one of them,” he laughed.

Article Tags: 

2017 Masters Tournament, 2017 RBC Heritage, Fred Couples, Davis Love III

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.