Creamer announces season-ending wrist surgery

By

Randall Mell
October 20, 2017, 12:45 pm

Paula Creamer underwent surgery to repair her ailing left wrist Thursday in Houston and will miss the rest of the LPGA season.

Creamer withdrew during the first round of the Evian Championship last month, complaining of “excruciating pain” after aggravating an injury to the tendon in the wrist. She also withdrew two weeks later from the McKayson New Zealand Women’s Open.

Creamer, 31, is a 10-time LPGA winner whose victories include the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open. She said in New Zealand that she was diagnosed with “intersection syndrome,” an inflammation of the tendon. Wrist pain also plagued her much of last year, when she required a cortisone injection to get through one painful stretch of the summer.

“Yesterday, I had season-ending wrist surgery in Houston,” Creamer tweeted on Friday. “After two years of managing it and resting it for the past five weeks, I made the decision to fix it once and for all. I’m looking forward to a pain free offseason and preparing hard for the start of the 2018 season.”

After Thursday’s wrist surgery, Creamer was placed in a cast from her fingers to her elbow.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Hunt, the same surgeon who repaired ligament damage in Creamer’s left thumb in 2010. Creamer missed three months of tournaments recuperating from that surgery before returning in the summer and winning the U.S. Women’s Open at Oakmont. 

Creamer was 3-1 helping the Americans to victory at the Solheim Cup. She is 86th on the LPGA money list this year with $141,428 in earnings and one top-10 finish.

Paula Creamer

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

@RandallMellGC

