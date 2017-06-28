Golf Central Blog

Curry's Web.com invite controversial with pros

By

Jason Crook
June 28, 2017, 4:00 pm

News that two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will compete in the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic in August on an unrestricted sponsor exemption sent the golf world into a frenzy on Wednesday.

And that includes several pros, who fired off some passionate opinions both condemning and supporting the Golden State Warriors star's inclusion in the event.

Curry himself took to Twitter to explain why he accepted the invitation and what his expectations for the week are.

But some pros weren't feeling it, claiming Curry being in the field takes away a spot that should go to someone trying to work their way up in the world of professional golf.

Of course, the reviews weren't all negative, as some big-time names such as Billy Horschel, Jason Dufner and Justin Thomas tweeted their support for Curry.

Stephen Curry

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

@JasonCrookGC

