Golf Central Blog

D. Johnson builds six-shot lead in Shanghai

By

Golf Channel Digital
October 28, 2017, 3:39 am

RSS

Dustin Johnson didn't play a flawless third round, but he was still able to extend his lead in Shanghai. Here's how things stand heading into the final round of the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Leaderboard: Johnson (-17), Brooks Koepka (-11), Henrik Stenson (-10), Brian Harman (-9), Justin Rose (-9)

What it means: The world No. 1 is seeking his third WGC title of the year after wins in Mexico and the Match Play. Koepka briefly took the lead with birdies at Nos. 1-3, but DJ regained control of the tournament with a four-shot swing at the par-5 8th - Koepka made a triple, DJ a birdie. A win on Sunday would give Johnson his 17th PGA Tour victory and his sixth World Golf Championship.

WGC-HSBC Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Full-field scores from the WGC-HSBC Champions

Round of the day: Johnson, Poom Saksansin and Marc Leishman all recorded rounds of 4-under 68 to tie for the low score of the day. A breezy third round and tough pin positions resulted in few low scores.

Best of the rest: Stenson fired a back-nine 32 for a 3-under 69 in Round 3. The world No. 9 will start the final round in third place, and - along with Koepka - will likely be one of the few players who has any chance of catching DJ on Sunday.

Biggest disappointment: Patrick Reed started the day five shots off the lead and in fifth place, but he tumbled down the leaderboard to T-49 after a 10-over 82.

Shot of the day: Stenson went flag hunting on the back nine, highlighted by this approach into No. 11.

Storyline to watch in final round: With a six-shot lead heading into Sunday, it looks like the only person who can stop DJ is ... DJ. But he will be playing alongside two fellow major champions in Koepka and Stenson. Johnson is making his first start of the 2017-18 season, and a win in Shanghai would mark his 11th consecutive season with at least one victory.

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
D. Johnson builds six-shot lead in Shanghai
Kerr (65) leads defending champ Feng in Malaysia
Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Cut Line: It's about time
Former coach Haney expects Woods to play Hero

Trending

Photos: Woods, Daly, Couples spotted at World Series
Motivated by king's funeral, Aphibarnrat fires 65
Social Snapshots: October 2017
Former coach Haney expects Woods to play Hero
Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Notes: Typhoon, visa flap mar Kuchar's fall sked
Obama uses aliens, trash talk to beat Spieth
High school girl denied victory despite beating boys
Pros outraged over HS girl not getting trophy
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.