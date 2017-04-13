D. Johnson commits to Wells Fargo Championship

Dustin Johnson committed to the Wells Fargo Championship Thursday, officially making the May 4-7 event in Wilmington, N.C., his first start since withdrawing from the Masters.

Johnson injured his lower back last week after falling down some stairs on the eve of the first round, and he ultimately walked off the first tee at Augusta National without hitting a shot. Tests on the current world No. 1 revealed no structural damage, and he has chosen to come back next month before heading to the Players Championship the following week.

"We certainly are excited that Dustin will be joining us in Wilmington in a few weeks," Kym Hougham, the tournament's executive director, said in a release. "More importantly, we are glad that he is OK and will be returning to the PGA Tour."

Typically held in Charlotte, the Wells Fargo is shifting this year to Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington because Quail Hollow Club is hosting the PGA Championship later this summer. Johnson will be making his first start at the event since 2011, and he'll be in search of his fourth straight win after capturing the Genesis Open and a pair of WGC titles earlier this year.

Johnson is the first top-10 commit for this year's field, which will also include Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson who are all ranked inside the top 20.