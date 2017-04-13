Golf Central Blog

D. Johnson commits to Wells Fargo Championship

By

Will Gray
April 13, 2017, 12:49 pm

RSS

Dustin Johnson committed to the Wells Fargo Championship Thursday, officially making the May 4-7 event in Wilmington, N.C., his first start since withdrawing from the Masters.

Johnson injured his lower back last week after falling down some stairs on the eve of the first round, and he ultimately walked off the first tee at Augusta National without hitting a shot. Tests on the current world No. 1 revealed no structural damage, and he has chosen to come back next month before heading to the Players Championship the following week.

"We certainly are excited that Dustin will be joining us in Wilmington in a few weeks," Kym Hougham, the tournament's executive director, said in a release. "More importantly, we are glad that he is OK and will be returning to the PGA Tour."

Typically held in Charlotte, the Wells Fargo is shifting this year to Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington because Quail Hollow Club is hosting the PGA Championship later this summer. Johnson will be making his first start at the event since 2011, and he'll be in search of his fourth straight win after capturing the Genesis Open and a pair of WGC titles earlier this year.

Johnson is the first top-10 commit for this year's field, which will also include Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson who are all ranked inside the top 20.

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, Wells Fargo Championship

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
RBC Heritage
Cut Line: Follow along, if you can
Spieth teams with Palmer, strengthens Zurich field
Record-equaling round lifts Kerr into second in Lotte
#SB2K17: Spring break crew back on vacation

Trending

Looking back on 2016: Biggest moments of year
Woods officially commits to 2017 Genesis Open
The Golf Fix: Hit through, not down on the ball
Mickelson on win: 'We need to build on this'
For his sake and theirs, peers want the Tiger of old
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Spieth melts down with quadruple bogey-7 on No. 12
After record-tying start, Hadley settles for 63
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.