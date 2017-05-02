D. Johnson grouped with Love, Haas at Wells Fargo

The venue has shifted east for this week's Wells Fargo Championship, where the world No. 1 looks to get back on a hot streak. Here are a few marquee, early-round groupings to keep an eye on as Eagle Point Golf Club hosts a PGA Tour event for the first time (all times ET):

7:45 a.m. Thursday/12:55 p.m. Friday: Patrick Reed, Jim Furyk, Adam Scott

Reed is still looking to turn around his recent slide, having missed the cut in each of his last three individual starts. He notched a T-14 finish last week at Zurich, and he'll play the first two rounds alongside 2018 Ryder Cup captain Furyk and Scott, who at No. 11 in the world is the second highest-ranked player in this week's field and making his first start since a T-9 finish at the Masters.

7:56 a.m. Thursday/1:06 p.m. Friday: Dustin Johnson, Davis Love III, Bill Haas

The world No. 1 gets back to work for the first time since a back injury caused him to miss the Masters. Johnson won each of his last three starts before the injury, and joining him will be a pair of North Carolinians. Love is making just his third start since returning from a broken collarbone, while Haas was a semifinalist along with Johnson at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

12:55 p.m. Thursday/7:45 a.m. Friday: Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Wesley Bryan

Rahm will look to continue his red-hot play after resting each of the last three weeks following the Masters. He'll play alongside Casey, who has four top-20 finishes in his last five starts, while Bryan will round out the trio in his first individual start since claiming his first title at the RBC Heritage last month.

1:06 p.m. Thursday/7:56 a.m. Friday: James Hahn, Phil Mickelson, J.B. Holmes

Hahn earned his second career win at this event last year, outlasting Roberto Castro in a playoff. As the defending champ he drew a popular tee time alongside Mickelson, who is making his 14th start at this event and his first competitive appearance since a T-22 finish at Augusta National. Holmes won at Quail Hollow in 2014 and finished T-5 at Zurich last week with Bubba Watson.