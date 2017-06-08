Golf Central Blog

D. Johnson grouped with Spieth, Kaymer at U.S. Open

By

Will Gray
June 8, 2017, 11:43 am

RSS

The last three U.S. Open champions will play together for the first two rounds at Erin Hills.

The USGA announced that defending champ Dustin Johnson will be grouped with Jordan Spieth, who narrowly edged Johnson for the 2015 title at Chambers Bay, and Martin Kaymer, who cruised to victory at Pinehurst in 2014. The trio will begin their opening round on the 10th tee at 9:35 a.m. ET Thursday.

All three hope to become the first to win multiple U.S. Open titles since Tiger Woods won at Torrey Pines in 2008, while Johnson will look to become the first back-to-back winner since Curtis Strange won in 1988-89.

Additional tee times for the U.S. Open are expected to be announced Thursday afternoon.

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Martin Kaymer, U.S. Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
FedEx St. Jude Classic
Manulife LPGA Classic
D. Johnson grouped with Spieth, Kaymer at U.S. Open
Spieth joins McIlroy, Day in Travelers field
Phil Mickelson
Mickelson: Skipping Open 'wasn't a hard decision'

Trending

Player WDs from sectionals when airline loses clubs
The Social: Good returns, bad ideas
Harrington WDs from Memphis after bizarre injury
Randall's Rant: Heed Scott's words on U.S. Open
U.S. Open local qualifying results
U.S. Open sectional qualifying results
McIlroy (rib) ready to return at U.S. Open
School unlikely to move graduation date for Mickelson
Best of #Dufnering
Stricker punches ticket to U.S. Open at Erin Hills
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.