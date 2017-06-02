D. Johnson, Rahm among notables to miss cut

DUBLIN, Ohio – Dustin Johnson is exiting the Memorial early.

His 8-over total left him five shots off the 3-over cut line Friday at Muirfield Village.

Asked for comment after his second-round 74, he declined to speak with the media.

Johnson proved unable to rally back from what was a most unusual Thursday.

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

His first-round 78 marked the first time in nearly four years – dating back the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational – that he failed to record a single birdie in a round.

Of the 715 career rounds Johnson has played on the PGA Tour, Thursday was only the sixth time he played 18 holes without a birdie.

Other notables to miss the weekend include Hunter Mahan (+4), Luke Donald (+4), Vijay Singh (+5), Billy Horschel (+5), Jon Rahm (+6), Jim Furyk (+7), Ryan Moore (+7), Keegan Bradley (+7) and J.B. Holmes (+10).

Local resident Jason Day shot 71 Friday to make the cut by one at 2 over par.