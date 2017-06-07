D. Johnson remains U.S. Open betting favorite

According to the betting public, we might be seeing a repeat next week at the U.S. Open.

Defending champ Dustin Johnson remains the favorite to win next week at Erin Hills, according to the oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Johnson captured his first major a year ago at Oakmont and came within a 15-footer of winning two years ago at Chambers Bay. Johnson, who opened at 8/1 odds following the Masters, is down to 13/2 followed by 2015 champ Jordan Spieth.

Here's a look at some of the players who have the best current betting odds, with Erin Hills' first U.S. Open now less than a week away:

13/2: Dustin Johnson

10/1: Jordan Spieth

12/1: Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

15/1: Rickie Fowler

20/1: Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

25/1: Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

30/1: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Thomas Pieters

40/1: Paul Casey, Branden Grace

50/1: Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

60/1: Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood, Kevin Kisner

80/1: Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Chappell, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger

100/1: Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Tyrrell Hatton, J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore, Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel, Byeong-Hun An, Emiliano Grillo, Bill Haas, Tommy Fleetwood, Steve Stricker, Francesco Molinari

125/1: Gary Woodland, Bud Cauley, Russell Henley, Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Pat Perez, Lucas Glover

150/1: Russell Knox, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell, Brendan Steele, Kevin Na, William McGirt, Bernd Wiesberger