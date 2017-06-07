Golf Central Blog

D. Johnson remains U.S. Open betting favorite

By

Will Gray
June 7, 2017, 11:13 am

RSS

According to the betting public, we might be seeing a repeat next week at the U.S. Open.

Defending champ Dustin Johnson remains the favorite to win next week at Erin Hills, according to the oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Johnson captured his first major a year ago at Oakmont and came within a 15-footer of winning two years ago at Chambers Bay. Johnson, who opened at 8/1 odds following the Masters, is down to 13/2 followed by 2015 champ Jordan Spieth.

Here's a look at some of the players who have the best current betting odds, with Erin Hills' first U.S. Open now less than a week away:

13/2: Dustin Johnson

10/1: Jordan Spieth

12/1: Rory McIlroy, Jason Day

15/1: Rickie Fowler

20/1: Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm

25/1: Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson

30/1: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Thomas Pieters

40/1: Paul Casey, Branden Grace

50/1: Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

60/1: Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood, Kevin Kisner

80/1: Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Chappell, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger

100/1: Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Tyrrell Hatton, J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore, Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel, Byeong-Hun An, Emiliano Grillo, Bill Haas, Tommy Fleetwood, Steve Stricker, Francesco Molinari

125/1: Gary Woodland, Bud Cauley, Russell Henley, Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Pat Perez, Lucas Glover

150/1: Russell Knox, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell, Brendan Steele, Kevin Na, William McGirt, Bernd Wiesberger

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, U.S. Open

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Phil Mickelson
Mickelson: Skipping Open 'wasn't a hard decision'
Alternate shot: No U.S. Open for Phil, bad move?
Social Snapshots: June 2017
OTC: Is the U.S. Open too hard?
The Social: Good returns, bad ideas

Trending

Bubba brushes off heckler, shoots 68 at Memorial
U.S. Open local qualifying results
The Social: Good returns, bad ideas
Scott to USGA: Don't make Open setup 'brutal'
Stricker punches ticket to U.S. Open at Erin Hills
McIlroy (rib) ready to return at U.S. Open
Top Photos: June 4, 2017
Randall's Rant: Heed Scott's words on U.S. Open
Monday Scramble: Full range of emotions
Closing 65 vaults Wie into Solheim top 10
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.