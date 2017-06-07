D. Johnson remains U.S. Open betting favorite

According to the betting public, we might be seeing a repeat next week at the U.S. Open.
Defending champ Dustin Johnson remains the favorite to win next week at Erin Hills, according to the oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Johnson captured his first major a year ago at Oakmont and came within a 15-footer of winning two years ago at Chambers Bay. Johnson, who opened at 8/1 odds following the Masters, is down to 13/2 followed by 2015 champ Jordan Spieth.
Here's a look at some of the players who have the best current betting odds, with Erin Hills' first U.S. Open now less than a week away:
13/2: Dustin Johnson
10/1: Jordan Spieth
12/1: Rory McIlroy, Jason Day
15/1: Rickie Fowler
20/1: Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm
25/1: Sergio Garcia, Adam Scott, Henrik Stenson
30/1: Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Thomas Pieters
40/1: Paul Casey, Branden Grace
50/1: Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed
60/1: Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer, Charl Schwartzel, Shane Lowry, Lee Westwood, Kevin Kisner
80/1: Brandt Snedeker, Kevin Chappell, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger
100/1: Zach Johnson, Jimmy Walker, Tyrrell Hatton, J.B. Holmes, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore, Marc Leishman, Billy Horschel, Byeong-Hun An, Emiliano Grillo, Bill Haas, Tommy Fleetwood, Steve Stricker, Francesco Molinari
125/1: Gary Woodland, Bud Cauley, Russell Henley, Webb Simpson, Si Woo Kim, Pat Perez, Lucas Glover
150/1: Russell Knox, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Charley Hoffman, Graeme McDowell, Brendan Steele, Kevin Na, William McGirt, Bernd Wiesberger