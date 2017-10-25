Golf Central Blog

D. Johnson: Shot clock event would be 'quite fun'

By

Will Gray
October 25, 2017, 1:29 pm

RSS

While the European Tour is set to incorporate a visible shot clock into one of its tournaments, the use of a similar mechanism on the PGA Tour still seems like a longshot. But count world No. 1 Dustin Johnson among the advocates should his home circuit decide to branch out.

Johnson is making his first start of the new wraparound season this week at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China, and he told reporters there that he would "absolutely" welcome an opportunity to have some quantified proof of who plays quickly throughout a tournament and who, well, does not.

"I think it would be very interesting. You'd see a lot of guys getting penalties on our tour," Johnson said. "Yeah, that would be quite fun, actually. I'd have plenty of time, but there's a lot of guys that wouldn't. They would be getting a penalty on every hole."

WGC-HSBC Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Tee times from the WGC-HSBC Champions

The European Tour used a shot clock on one hole earlier this year at the Golf Sixes event. They recently announced that the event next summer in Austria, now dubbed the Shot Clock Masters, will feature a 40- to 50-second shot clock on every shot throughout the tournament, with players incurring one-shot penalties for violations.

Another 2016 major champ, Henrik Stenson, is also in the field this week in China. Stenson told reporters that the new event format is one that he'll monitor, although his preparation for the U.S. Open the following week would likely preclude him from teeing it up next summer.

"I think it will be a little more stressful than what we normally see," Stenson said. "It will be interesting to follow and see what everyone thinks about that event. It's obviously a different format, different idea on that tournament in Austria. So yeah, I'm going to follow it closely like everyone else."

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
D. Johnson: Shot clock event would be 'quite fun'
PGA Tour starting to reap benefits of Asian swing
USGA, Pebble Beach open important door for women's golf
Best Lessons Ever: Bunker preview with Mickelson
South Koreans dominating LPGA like never before

Trending

Major rules controversy leads to official's resignation
Notes: Typhoon, visa flap mar Kuchar's fall sked
Watch: McCarron incurs rare penalty, busts driver
No regrets for Leishman after CJ Cup playoff loss
Thomas, Fowler tease Tiger after 'stinger' video
Best Lessons Ever: Mickelson's tips for firm bunker lies
Latest Woods swing video: 'Return of the stinger'
Trick or treat: Pros, families dress for Halloween
Best Lessons Ever: Faldo's bunker lesson from Seve
Tiger's DUI court hearing moved to Friday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.