Daly collapses, WDs with scary knee injury

There was a scary moment at the PGA Tour Champions' PowerShares QQQ Championship on Saturday when one of the circuit's biggest draws went down with a knee injury.

John Daly collapsed on the ninth hole at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California. and then withdrew after being helped off, unable to put any weight on his injured right knee.

The 51-year-old Day was 4 under at the time he withdrew and right in contention for his second win on the senior tour.

For Daly's sake, hopefully it isn't as serious as it appeared. If he bounces back from this injury sooner than expected, it wouldn't be the first time..