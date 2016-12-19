Golf Central Blog

Daly says he once threw $55,000 out his car window

By

Golf Channel Digital
December 19, 2016, 6:00 pm

John Daly has never been shy about his struggles with money, estimating his gambling losses from 1991-2007 in the range of $55-57 million.

And while that is a staggering figure to wrap your head around, this tale about how he literally threw away $55,000 may be just as crazy.

Last week, Daly joined Dan LeBatard's ESPN radio show and told the wild story of winning over $50,000 at a casino, and then chucking it out his car window and off a bridge to make a point to his ex-wife, Sherrie, who had been nagging him about his gambling problem.

"I won like $55,000 in the casino and I said (to Sherrie), if you’re going to yell and scream at me about this, I threw it over the bridge going over to Memphis from Arkansas. I threw all the money out the window and said, 'You know what, if you want that money, you can go find it. But let me tell you something, you don’t have a job. You're not working. I'm supporting you, I’m paying all the bills.'

"My buddy took her to a McDonald’s drive-thru and got her two cheeseburgers and some french fries and a soda, and (was like), ‘OK, this is how you can live from now on if that’s the way you want it.'"

John Daly stories. They never get old.

