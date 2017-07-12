Daly visits President Trump in Oval Office

John Daly became the latest golfer to visit the White House as the two-time major champion tweeted a photo Wednesday of his family's trip to the Oval Office with President Donald Trump.

Great Day at the White House seeing one of my grt friends @realDonaldTrump whose Making America Great Again! #POTUS pic.twitter.com/Gnlx9lxMj6 — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 12, 2017

Daly also ran into former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.