Daly visits President Trump in Oval Office

John Daly became the latest golfer to visit the White House as the two-time major champion tweeted a photo Wednesday of his family's trip to the Oval Office with President Donald Trump.
Great Day at the White House seeing one of my grt friends @realDonaldTrump whose Making America Great Again! #POTUS pic.twitter.com/Gnlx9lxMj6— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 12, 2017
Daly also ran into former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.
Great to also see the Speaker of the House walk in @newtgingrich & Author of New York Times #1Seller #UnderstandingTrump pic.twitter.com/sKDo3iow4u— John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) July 12, 2017