Golf Central Blog

Daly WDs from Allianz after throwing putter in lake

By

Jason Crook
February 12, 2017, 5:27 pm

RSS

John Daly withdrew from the PGA Tour Champions Allianz Championship on Sunday after seven holes, citing a back issue; but he apparently felt well enough to toss his putter in a lake before pulling out of the tournament, according to a report from linksmagazine.com.

Fresh off back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 6 and 7, Daly reportedly threw his putter into a hazard behind the seventh green before leaving the course without speaking about the incident.

While there is no video available, writer Dan Hauser did snap a picture of the submerged flatstick and he claims he wasn't the only one who gathered around for a look.

For those interested, the scene probably looked something like this:

Or, maybe his grip was worn. You never know.

Article Tags: 

John Daly

Jason Crook is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@JasonCrookGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Spieth rising from 'valley' after Pebble win
After Further Review: Doubts growing around Tiger
Spieth cruises to four-shot win at Pebble Beach
Daly WDs from Allianz after throwing putter in lake
By the numbers: Key stats from Spieth's win

Trending

Tiger out of Genesis Open and Honda Classic
Langer: Trump 'apologized' for story mix-up
No ocean carry, no fairway on 18th at Pebble
How will Tiger know when it's over?
Spieth confronts autograph-seeking 'scums' at Pebble
High winds turn Pebble Beach's 7th into tiny terror
Tiger faces familiar foe: Uncertainty
Best of: Celebs at 2017 Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Heckler misses Larry the Cable Guy's putt, gets tossed
Watch: Murray wants no part of TV interview
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.