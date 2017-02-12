Daly WDs from Allianz after throwing putter in lake

John Daly withdrew from the PGA Tour Champions Allianz Championship on Sunday after seven holes, citing a back issue; but he apparently felt well enough to toss his putter in a lake before pulling out of the tournament, according to a report from linksmagazine.com.

Fresh off back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 6 and 7, Daly reportedly threw his putter into a hazard behind the seventh green before leaving the course without speaking about the incident.

While there is no video available, writer Dan Hauser did snap a picture of the submerged flatstick and he claims he wasn't the only one who gathered around for a look.

Here's the top of the Super Stroke grip on Daly's putter sticking out of the lake in back of 7. pic.twitter.com/lT4FOcSXWT — Dan Hauser (@DanHauserGolf) February 12, 2017

Everyone stopping to get a look at Daly's putter in the lake behind 7 — Dan Hauser (@DanHauserGolf) February 12, 2017

For those interested, the scene probably looked something like this:

Or, maybe his grip was worn. You never know.