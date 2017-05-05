Golf Central Blog

Darkness halts play; half of field still on course

By

Rex Hoggard
May 5, 2017, 8:19 pm

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Darkness halted play with about half the field still on the course at the Wells Fargo Championship. The second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

An early morning storm that dropped 1.7 inches of rain on Eagle Point Golf Club delayed the start of the second round and forced Saturday’s finish, with two of the four leaders still needing to finish their rounds.

Billy Hurley III (69) and Seamus Power (71) were tied at 5 under par, while John Peterson, who was through 12 holes, and first-round leader Francesco Molinari, who had played 11 holes, were also at 5 under.

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was on the course when the horn blew to stop play at 7:55 p.m. Johnson, who is playing his first event since withdrawing from the Masters last month with a lower back injury, was at even par through 13 holes and tied for 46th place.

There are 18 players within two shots of the lead and just six strokes separate the leaders from the current cut, which is at 1 over par.

2017 Wells Fargo Championship, Weather Delay

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

