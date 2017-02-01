Dawson plays 'bucket list' round with Woods

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Peter Dawson has accomplished much in golf after 16 years as the R&A chief executive, but Wednesday at Emirates Golf Club was a first for him.

Dawson, who stepped down as the R&A chief in 2015, was paired with Tiger Woods during the pro-am at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic for the first time.

“Any golfer playing with Tiger is a magical moment. I can die happy now,” said Dawson, who added the pairing was a “bucket-list moment.”

Dawson, who also serves as a consultant to Golf in Dubai, said Woods’ return to the area for the first time since 2014 will be a boost for the area’s golf industry.

“It helps put Dubai on the map and brings it to everyone’s attention,” Dawson said. “The fact he’s here people listen.”