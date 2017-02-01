Golf Central Blog

Dawson plays 'bucket list' round with Woods

By

Rex Hoggard
February 1, 2017, 8:27 am

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Peter Dawson has accomplished much in golf after 16 years as the R&A chief executive, but Wednesday at Emirates Golf Club was a first for him.

Dawson, who stepped down as the R&A chief in 2015, was paired with Tiger Woods during the pro-am at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic for the first time.

“Any golfer playing with Tiger is a magical moment. I can die happy now,” said Dawson, who added the pairing was a “bucket-list moment.”

Dawson, who also serves as a consultant to Golf in Dubai, said Woods’ return to the area for the first time since 2014 will be a boost for the area’s golf industry.

“It helps put Dubai on the map and brings it to everyone’s attention,” Dawson said. “The fact he’s here people listen.”

Tiger Woods, Peter Dawson, 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

