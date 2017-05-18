Golf Central Blog

Day makes birdie from concrete during 'weird' Rd. 1

By

Ryan Reiterman
May 18, 2017, 8:51 pm

IRVING, Texas – Jason Day dropped a 28-foot birdie putt on 18 Thursday to shoot a 2-under 68 on what he described as a “weird” opening round at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Day’s adventurous front nine began with a birdie on No. 2, bogeys on Nos. 4 and 6, an eagle on the par-5 7th , followed by another bogey at the 8th.

And then the real fun began.

After a birdie on the par-4 10th, Day tried to drive the green at the 323-yard, par-4 11th. His tee shot landed on a cart path, but Day knocked his approach off the cement to 12 feet and made the putt for his second straight birdie.

AT&T Byron Nelson:

“Sometimes you can get away with those ones,” he said. “Obviously I got lucky off the cart and bounced back. I think for the most part everyone kind of scrambled a little bit today.”

Day is still seeking his first win since last year’s Players Championship. He’s gone 19 starts without a victory.

“I know that I have good memories coming around this golf course, my first win as a Tour professional [in 2010] and I have three more days to go.”

