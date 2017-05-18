Day makes birdie from concrete during 'weird' Rd. 1

IRVING, Texas – Jason Day dropped a 28-foot birdie putt on 18 Thursday to shoot a 2-under 68 on what he described as a “weird” opening round at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Day’s adventurous front nine began with a birdie on No. 2, bogeys on Nos. 4 and 6, an eagle on the par-5 7th , followed by another bogey at the 8th.

And then the real fun began.

After a birdie on the par-4 10th, Day tried to drive the green at the 323-yard, par-4 11th. His tee shot landed on a cart path, but Day knocked his approach off the cement to 12 feet and made the putt for his second straight birdie.

“Sometimes you can get away with those ones,” he said. “Obviously I got lucky off the cart and bounced back. I think for the most part everyone kind of scrambled a little bit today.”

Day is still seeking his first win since last year’s Players Championship. He’s gone 19 starts without a victory.

“I know that I have good memories coming around this golf course, my first win as a Tour professional [in 2010] and I have three more days to go.”