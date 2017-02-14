Golf Central Blog

Day: 'Double-edged sword' for Tiger coming back

By

Rex Hoggard
February 14, 2017, 8:36 pm

LOS ANGELES – Jason Day is no stranger to the MRI machine having endured his share injuries throughout his career so when he was asked on Tuesday at Riviera Country Club of Tiger Woods’ ongoing health issues he could empathize.

“I just don't know, I've never had surgeries on my back before. Obviously I've had back problems, but I don't know what the feeling is coming back from a back surgery let alone three back surgeries,” said Day, who missed the final two FedEx Cup Playoff events last season with an ailing back.

“I think it's a double-edged sword for him because he has to come out and play and play tournament golf, but you have to watch also your back and make sure that's healthy.”

Woods, who withdrew from this week’s Genesis Open and next week’s Honda Classic with back spasms, has had three back procedures since April 2014 and missed all of last season as he recovered.

Woods also withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic after just one round with back spasms two weeks ago and is scheduled to speak with the media on Wednesday at the Genesis Open, which benefits his foundation.

Article Tags: 

Jason Day, Tiger Woods

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

