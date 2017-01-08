Day focused on positives after 'up-and-down' TOC

KAPALUA, Hawaii – Jason Day wrapped up a largely quiet week at the SBS Tournament of Champions, closing on Sunday with a 70 for a 13 under total that was well off the lead.

Still, the world No. 1 said there were positives from his start in Maui, his first on the PGA Tour since he withdrew from the Tour Championship in September with a nagging back ailment.

“It was up-and-down,” Day said of his week. “Obviously there's a lot of soft mistakes out there with the short game. I think if I can tighten that up, I've got to re-learn to control my emotions again, deep down inside, not get too frustrated with myself.”

Day will spend the next two weeks honing his game for his next start at the Farmers Insurance Open followed by the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He said he may add a third stop on the West Coast, the Genesis Open, to fulfill a new policy that requires players to add an event they normally don’t play if they didn’t play 25 events the previous season. The Australian played 20 tournaments last season.

“We're stuck with that new rule that we have, so obviously that's one of the events that I'm looking at playing,” he said of the Los Angeles stop. “I haven't really officially said that it's going to happen, but that's one event that I'm looking at playing. We'll see how it goes.”