Golf Central Blog

Day: Fowler 'busy with his beautiful girlfriend'

By

Ryan Lavner
April 26, 2017, 4:43 pm

RSS

AVONDALE, La. – On Tuesday night, Jason Day called a team meeting to discuss strategy for this week’s Zurich Classic.

The only problem? His partner, Rickie Fowler, wasn’t there.

“He was busy with his beautiful girlfriend,” Day said, “which is understandable.”

Embarrassed, Fowler pulled his hat over his face. 

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Articles, photos and videos

And so ended the #FindRickieAGirl campaign, which has been going strong ever since the viral photo at last year’s Ryder Cup, where Fowler was the only member of the U.S. team without someone to smooch.

That new girlfriend is Allison Stokke, a former pole-vaulter and fitness model. The couple posted pictures of themselves on social media over the weekend.

I won!

A post shared by R I C K I E (@rickiefowler) on

We tied?

A post shared by Allison Stokke (@allisonstokke) on

Though Fowler was MIA for the evening’s festivities, his caddie, Joe Skovron, was in attendance.

Fortunately, Day said Fowler was “pretty easy” to partner with; he cares little whether he’s teeing off on the odd- or even-numbered holes during foursomes play.

“The preparation for us is different,” Day said. “I come in and I practice. Rickie does his thing to make him feel ready, and it’s worked for him this year. He’s played tremendous golf, and I’m very, very happy to have him as a teammate, and he’s going to be a great attribute to our team because of how good a player he is.”

Article Tags: 

Jason Day, Rickie Fowler, Allison Stokke, 2017 Zurich Classic

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Lexi talks penalty, breaks down
Day: Fowler 'busy with his beautiful girlfriend'
Golf takes step back in reducing technology's role
Punch Shot: Should viewer call-ins be disallowed?
Why is Spieth with Palmer? He lost to his caddie

Trending

Fulton: Tips for launching it high with the driver
Bama's Lovelady on playing the Web.com Tour
Breaking 80: Control spin with wedges
Masters amateurs: Which players can make cut?
Social media stars at Dubai Ladies Masters
Quotes of the Week: Sept. 1, 2013
USC, UCLA, Duke on top after Day 3 at women's NCAAs
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.