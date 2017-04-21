Day-Fowler, Rose-Stenson highlight Zurich teams

The field is set for next week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans. Here is the full list of teams scheduled to tee it up at the TPC Louisiana. One spot is being left open pending the results of this week's Valero Texas Open.
Tyrrell Hatton/Jamie Donaldson
Trey Mullinax/Bobby Wyatt
Jason Dufner/Patton Kizzire
Bubba Watson/J.B. Holmes
Russell Knox/Kevin Streelman
Hideki Matsuyama/Hideto Tanihara
David Lingmerth/Danny Lee
William McGirt/Robert Garrigus
Daniel Berger/Thomas Pieters
Wesley Bryan/Ryan Blaum
Tony Finau/Daniel Summerhays
Branden Grace/Louis Oosthuizen
Cody Gribble/Jim Herman
J.J. Henry/Tom Hoge
Mackenzie Hughes/Nick Taylor
Smylie Kaufman/Harold Varner
Si Woo Kim/Sung Kang
Kevin Kisner/Scott Brown
Brooks Koepka/Chase Koepka
Peter Malnati/Mark Wilson
Ben Martin/Ben Crane
Brian Stuard/Chris Stroud
Hudson Swafford/Harris English
Vaughn Taylor/Andres Gonzales
Justin Thomas/Bud Cauley
Kyle Ramey/Phil Schmitt
Seung-Yul Noh/Byeong Hun An
Roberto Castro/Scott Stallings
Jamie Lovemark/Luke Donald
Kyle Reifers/Andrew Johnston
Patrick Rodgers/Cameron Tringale
Freddie Jacobson/Willy Wilcox
K.J. Choi/Charlie Wi
Tyrone Van Aswegen/Retief Goosen
Derek Fathauer/Sam Saunders
Jonas Blixt/Cameron Smith
Zac Blair/C.T. Pan
Andrew Loupe/John Peterson
Mark Hubbard/Jonathan Randolph
Kyle Stanley/Ryan Ruffels
Michael Kim/Brandon Hagy
Shawn Stefani/John Rollins
Steve Marino/Will MacKenzie
Morgan Hoffmann/Camilo Villegas
Grayson Murray/Cameron Percy
Kelly Kraft/Kevin Tway
Ollie Schniederjans/Richy Werenski
J.J. Spaun/Ryan Brehm
Dominic Bozzelli/J.T. Poston
Michael Thompson/Tim Wilkinson
Whee Kim/Greg Owen
Bryson DeChambeau/Rory Sabbatini
Martin Flores/Gonzalo Fdez-Castano
Seamus Power/Steven Alker