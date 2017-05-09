Golf Central Blog

Day hopes to become first repeat champ at Players

By

Ryan Lavner
May 9, 2017, 4:25 pm

RSS

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – TPC Sawgrass has been unkind to defending champions – Nick Price’s fifth-place showing in 1994 was the best finish by the previous year’s winner.

“That’s really surprising to me,” said Jason Day, who will try to reverse that trend this year. In fact, no player since Adam Scott (2004) even has a top-10 finish in his title defense.

“It just goes to show you how hard it is to come back and play this golf course,” Day said, “because it does test every aspect of your game, not only the physical part but the mental part, as well.”

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Of the last seven winners here, only two have made the cut and none has finished better than 48th.

“They all have different styles of game, so I think that the course is open to so many different guys to have a chance to win that maybe that’s why it makes a little bit harder to have someone go back-to-back here,” Adam Scott said. “There’s just more guys in the mix.”

Day has been all-or-nothing in his career at Sawgrass, with three top-20s and three missed cuts in six appearances.

Article Tags: 

Jason Day, 2017 Players Championship, TPC Sawgrass

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
McIlroy settling in to married life, equipment change
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Rory signs with TaylorMade, using clubs and ball
Murray details caddie split, deactivates Twitter account
Men or machines? Rory talks Tiger and Jack

Trending

Report: Murray fires caddie mid-round at Wells Fargo
Daly's Champions win a victory for fans, tour
Golfers and athletes at the Kentucky Derby
Watch: Bubba gets slimed ahead of Players
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Daly leads by 1, seeking first win since 2004
Daly wins first Champions title at Insperity
FedEx extends cup sponsorship; changes expected
Hall's tips to stop a slice
Watch: Daly, friends celebrate first Champions win
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.