Day misses a major cut for first time in five years

ERIN, Wis. – Jason Day’s tee shot at the par-3 16th hole launched into the warm Wisconsin sky before making a quick turn to the left.

“Junk, man,” the normally restrained Day fumed.

It was the story of the Australian’s week at the U.S. Open, an utter lack of execution that will see Day miss the cut at a major for the first time since the 2012 PGA Championship.

It’s not as though Day didn’t give himself a chance to play the weekend, with birdies on three of his first six holes, but after an opening 79, it was always going to be a long shot.

Day closed his week with a 75 and was 5 over on his last eight holes to finish at 10 over par for the week.

“I did the work, looked at the golf course, made sure that I could actually play and visualize the golf course,” Day said. “I felt the most calm I have in a major in a long time this week. Unfortunately this didn't pan out.”

Although Day said he felt his game was ready for the year’s second major, Erin Hills presented a unique challenge.

“Even though this is a links golf course, it's more American links. I've typically struggled in the past with links golf courses,” Day said. “To be honest, I play really good out of the northeast wind, long fairways, heavy rough. Everyone is grinding.”