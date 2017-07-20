Day (wrist) not concerned after Day 1 injury scare

SOUTHPORT, England – Jason Day said he wasn’t concerned about his right wrist after an injury scare on the back nine Thursday at The Open.

Day hit an iron shot out of tall rough and rubbed his wrist as he walked toward the green. His right wrist was wrapped after his opening 69 at Royal Birkdale.

“Every time I come over here the ground is so hard. They need to get out and water it a little bit,” he said, laughing. “It’s so hard, and then once again I’m always in the wispy stuff. It’s not very good on the wrist when you’re hitting out of the hay.”

Day hit only half of the fairways despite using the driver sparingly. He mixed four birdies (including a 40-footer on the last) with three bogeys and now looks ahead to Friday’s rough conditions.

“I feel like I play better in worse weather,” he said. “But saying that, I don’t really want to walk around in the rain tomorrow in 35-mph wind and the cold. But if I have to, I have to. That’s just what you have to do to try to win The Open Championship.”