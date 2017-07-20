Golf Central Blog

Day (wrist) not concerned after Day 1 injury scare

By

Ryan Lavner
July 20, 2017, 1:57 pm

RSS

SOUTHPORT, England – Jason Day said he wasn’t concerned about his right wrist after an injury scare on the back nine Thursday at The Open.

Day hit an iron shot out of tall rough and rubbed his wrist as he walked toward the green. His right wrist was wrapped after his opening 69 at Royal Birkdale.  

“Every time I come over here the ground is so hard. They need to get out and water it a little bit,” he said, laughing. “It’s so hard, and then once again I’m always in the wispy stuff. It’s not very good on the wrist when you’re hitting out of the hay.”

The Open: Full-field scores | Live blog: Day 1 | Full coverage

Day hit only half of the fairways despite using the driver sparingly. He mixed four birdies (including a 40-footer on the last) with three bogeys and now looks ahead to Friday’s rough conditions.

“I feel like I play better in worse weather,” he said. “But saying that, I don’t really want to walk around in the rain tomorrow in 35-mph wind and the cold. But if I have to, I have to. That’s just what you have to do to try to win The Open Championship.” 

Article Tags: 

Jason Day, The Open 2017

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Live blog, The Open: Day 1 at Royal Birkdale
The Open
Open start shows Spieth not just a great putter
Poulter (67) regains confidence, rekindles magic
Early action from Thursday at The Open

Trending

More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
Golf Channel App
No driver for Phil; Frankenwood, 64-degree wedge in
LPGA only receives attention when controversy involved?
President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep
How to watch The Open on TV and online
R&A puts stop to players taking short cut on No. 9
Mickelson plans to ditch driver at Royal Birkdale
Spieth plays after somebody stepped on his ball
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.