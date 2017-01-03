Day's goal for '17: Wants to 'go a full year' at No. 1

KAPALUA, Hawaii – The goals for Jason Day this year are, as you may assume, quite obvious. He’d like to win at least one major and improve on his three-win performance in 2016. Although his record last year was solid, enough to keep him No. 1 at the end, it was not nearly as good as his five-win, one-major tally in 2015.

Day’s not-so-obvious goal this year is to remain No. 1 for 52 consecutive weeks.

“Obviously it’s great to see that you finished No. 1 at the end of the year,” Day said Tuesday at the SBS Tournament of Champions. “But I’d like to go a full year, not just go half a year and get to it and finish at No. 1.

Day started last year ranked No. 2, dropped to third twice and finally ascended to the top spot after winning back-to-back weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Match Play. He’s been there since.

But it’s not enough.

“When you reach a goal, you have got to reevaluate things and try and shoot for something a lot tougher,” he said.

Day has been ranked No. 1 for a total of 44 weeks (40 consecutive), only “slightly" behind fellow Australian Greg Norman’s 331 weeks.

“Right now, it’s a little bit out of the way,” Day smirked. “683 weeks, is a long time.”

Tiger Woods was ranked No. 1 for 683 weeks.