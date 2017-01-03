Golf Central Blog

Day's goal for '17: Wants to 'go a full year' at No. 1

By

Jay Coffin
January 3, 2017, 5:10 pm

KAPALUA, Hawaii – The goals for Jason Day this year are, as you may assume, quite obvious. He’d like to win at least one major and improve on his three-win performance in 2016. Although his record last year was solid, enough to keep him No. 1 at the end, it was not nearly as good as his five-win, one-major tally in 2015.

Day’s not-so-obvious goal this year is to remain No. 1 for 52 consecutive weeks.

“Obviously it’s great to see that you finished No. 1 at the end of the year,” Day said Tuesday at the SBS Tournament of Champions. “But I’d like to go a full year, not just go half a year and get to it and finish at No. 1.

SBS Tournament of Champions: Articles, photos and videos

Day started last year ranked No. 2, dropped to third twice and finally ascended to the top spot after winning back-to-back weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Match Play. He’s been there since.

But it’s not enough.

“When you reach a goal, you have got to reevaluate things and try and shoot for something a lot tougher,” he said.

Day has been ranked No. 1 for a total of 44 weeks (40 consecutive), only “slightly" behind fellow Australian Greg Norman’s 331 weeks.

“Right now, it’s a little bit out of the way,” Day smirked. “683 weeks, is a long time.”

Tiger Woods was ranked No. 1 for 683 weeks.

Coffin, editor since 2008, is in charge of all of the website's content and editorial direction.

Read Bio |
@JayCoffinGC

