Despite missing cut, Curry pleased with experience

By

Golf Channel Digital
August 5, 2017, 12:13 am

NBA star Stephen Curry shot a second consecutive 4-over 74 on Friday, mising the cut in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic but expressing satisfaction with his play.

"To keep it together after a shaky start was a proud moment," Curry said. "To shoot two 74s, I'll take that. It was nice to keep my composure. Proud to have a consistent effort for 36 holes."

The Golden State Warriors guard, a two-time NBA MVP, beat four players who completed 36 holes.

"I wanted to shoot a few strokes less but after yesterday I'm extremely proud of backing that up with another solid round because it could have gone either way," he said.

"It could have been those 80, 90 talks I heard going into the tournament."

Stephen Curry, 2017 Ellie Mae Classic

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

