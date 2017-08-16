Golf Central Blog

Discharged Bae 'dying to play golf'

By

Will Gray
August 16, 2017, 10:21 am

RSS

With his stint in the South Korean military now over, two-time PGA Tour winner Sangmoon Bae is eager to turn his attention back to golf.

Bae has not played since the 2015 Presidents Cup in Korea, after which he began a 21-month military obligation that is required of all able-bodied Korean men between the ages of 18 and 35. He was discharged from the Korean army on Wednesday and released a statement via the Asian Tour to express his excitement at getting back out on the course.

"I've had such great memories serving in the military, and I feel that I've grown a lot stronger," Bae said. "I did a lot of weight lifting and running to improve my conditioning, and I am not concerned about my fitness level at all. Even though I didn't get to play much, I grew to love golf even more."

Bae advanced to the Tour Championship and was ranked 85th in the world at the end of the 2014-15 season, and he would have been exempt on Tour for another two years by virtue of his win at the 2014 Safeway Open. With his stint in the military complete, Bae will instead be granted a one-year "hardship" exemption by the Tour which will give him status for the 2017-18 season.

The 31-year-old will return to competition at the Sept. 14-17 Shinhan Donghae Open, an event that is co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the Korean PGA, before returning to golf in the U.S. the following month.

"I've been dying to play golf," Bae told Yonhap News. "I want to get some practice in and get into tournament golf. I've been dreaming of the moment when I find myself in contention for a title."

Article Tags: 

Sangmoon Bae

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Pettersen out of Solheim, replaced by Matthew
Creamer with plenty to prove at Solheim Cup
Matsuyama: A profile of pressure and passion
JT: Jealousy of Spieth's Open win fueled PGA triumph
The Social: Double the fun after the PGA

Trending

Police: Woods had 5 drugs in system when arrested
Woods joins PGA champ Thomas for dinner
Social Snapshots: August 2017
Player DQ'd from U.S. Amateur for using slope reader
PGA Champ Thomas almost choked on food walking to 17
PGA Championship prize money breakdown
Lawsuit seeks to stop auction of green jackets
Thomas chokes way to PGA win ... wait, what?
Man's $2.5 million major parlayed spoiled by Fowler
Injured Rory: 'Might not see me until next year'
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.