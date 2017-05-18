Golf Central Blog

Distance control in wind key for Hahn, Barnes

Ryan Reiterman
May 18, 2017, 5:54 pm

IRVING, Texas – With wind gusts of more than 20 mph Thursday, AT&T Byron Nelson co-leaders James Hahn and Ricky Barnes credited distance control as the key to their respective 6-under 64s.

“Distance control was very good today,” Barnes said after making eight birdies and two bogeys. “I think that's what leads to birdies out here. If you get in the right sections of these greens you can get good looks.”

Hahn hit 17 greens and made six birdies and no bogeys. Four of those birdies were 9 feet or closer.

“We did a good job of controlling [distance] today, and it's tough when you have, 4-iron from 170 … it's hard to trust that,” Hahn said. “But, then again, the holes that are downwind and you have 190 and you have 9-iron in your hand, those are fun.”

Both players have yet to record a top-10 this year, and Hahn knows he can’t look too far ahead after one round.

“Only the first 18 out of 72,” he said. “I don't want to get too ahead of ourselves.”

 

