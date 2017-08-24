Golf Central Blog

DJ (65) tries new putter, finds his rhythm

By

Rex Hoggard
August 24, 2017, 7:15 pm

RSS

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. – Dustin Johnson went with a new putter on Thursday at The Northern Trust, but that wasn’t the reason for his improved play. Well, it wasn’t the only reason.

Johnson put a new TaylorMade prototype putter in play at Glen Oaks - one similar to the Scotty Cameron model he used earlier in his career and en route to his 2016 U.S. Open win - on his way to a 5-under 65 which left him one stroke off the lead at the playoff opener.

“I knew I've been rolling it well. Practicing the last couple days with it. I wasn't too worried about it,” said Johnson, who gained 1.417 shots on the field according to the strokes gained-putting statistic. “I got a little bit more feel with the putter, instead of the Spider I was using. I was getting a little bit too mechanical and I was worrying about too many things when I was putting instead of just putting.”

The Northern Trust: Articles, video and photos

FedExCup standings entering the playoffs

Although the improved feel with his putter helped on Day 1, Johnson said the key to his round was rediscovering the rhythm in his golf swing that had been missing the last few months.

Johnson compared his swing on Thursday to the way he was able to control his golf ball earlier in the year when he won three consecutive starts, including two World Golf Championships.

And how did he find that rhythm?

“I needed a break, just mentally, physically, just to get away, enjoy some time with Paulina and some friends,” he said, referring to last week’s family vacation in the Bahamas. “Did a lot of diving, spearfishing. Had a great week.”

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, 2017 Northern Trust

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Prez pick? Mickelson's Cup streak in jeopardy
Stricker: Assistant Tiger wants 'back in the mix'
Spieth (69) struggles on greens, needs 33 putts
Watch: Two players ace 86-yard (yes, 86-yard) hole
Bubba plans to take long break after playoffs

Trending

Stricker: Assistant Tiger wants 'back in the mix'
Hideki on 'secret' marriage: Nobody asked me
Social Snapshots: August 2017
McIlroy eyes four playoff starts with caddie Diamond
Who is Fred Ridley? A look at the new ANGC chair
Rory contemplates: Would Mayweather take a dive?
Thomas: Dinner with Tiger, PGA win about equal
Vonn rep: Stealing pics of her, Woods 'despicable'
Payne retiring as Augusta National chairman
The Northern Trust: Tee times, TV schedule, stats
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.