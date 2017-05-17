Golf Central Blog

DJ feels like his game is coming back after injury

By

Ryan Reiterman
May 17, 2017, 7:00 pm

RSS

IRVING, Texas – Dustin Johnson has two tournaments under his belt since he returned from a back injury, but in both starts – a T-2 at the Wells Fargo and a T-12 last week at The Players – Johnson felt his game wasn’t sharp due to a month on the DL.

Now, after his best showing at TPC Sawgrass and some more work on the range, Johnson senses his game is back to the level he was at before he slipped on the stairs of his rental home at the Masters.

“I feel like I had a pretty good day today,” Johnson said Wednesday after the pro-am at the AT&T Byron Nelson. “I'm starting to hit the ball a little better than I have the last couple of weeks. That's definitely a positive.”

That’s bad news for Johnson’s peers.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

He took over the No. 1 ranking in February after his win at Riviera, but DJ has really been golf’s alpha male since his dominating win at the U.S. Open last June. He’s added five more titles since then, including three in a row this year.

And since last year’s Nelson, where he finished T-12, Johnson has compiled a staggering record of consistency. He has finished outside the top 10 only five times in 22 events since his last trip to the TPC Four Seasons – MC at the PGA Championship, T-18 at the Barclays, T-35 WGC-HSBC Champions, MC Farmers Insurance Open and T-12 at The Players.

It’s a spot that suits the 32-year-old, 15-time Tour winner just fine.

“It's why I play and why I practice and why I work so hard at the sport, it's to be at the top,” Johnson said. “Finally getting there and being here for a while now, for me it drives me to work harder and try to get better each and every day.”

Johnson also said there have been no lingering effects from his back injury.

“Back is a hundred percent good,” he said. “It has been the last two weeks.”

Article Tags: 

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson, Dustin Johnson

Ryan Reiterman is an assistant managing editor who writes, edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@rreiterman

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
'Not interested' Poulter: 'I play to win, end of story'
Golf's biggest names want their name behind Byron
Ko seeking first win in nearly a year
DJ feels like his game is coming back after injury
Judge rules Singh vs. PGA Tour should go to trial

Trending

Social Snapshots: May 2017
McIlroy's MRI shows recurrence of rib injury
Chamblee: Poulter 'clearly did not play to win'
Singh's caddie quits, says 'don't ask for details'
Poulter takes issue with Chamblee’s comments
Spieth wants to win the Nelson before it moves
Kim flies middle seat in coach on way out of Players
The Social: Playing nice after The Players
Best of: Sergio Garcia and Angela Akins
U.S. Open local qualifying results
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.