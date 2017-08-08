Golf Central Blog

DJ feels 'really close' to pre-Masters form

By

Ryan Lavner
August 8, 2017, 3:37 pm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dustin Johnson might not feel as unbeatable as he did this spring, but a 68-66 weekend at Firestone has the world No. 1 believing that he’s “really close” to that top form.

Rolling into the Masters with three consecutive victories, Johnson said he slipped on a set of stairs at his rental house the day before the first round and withdrew because of a back injury. Since then, he has produced only a pair of top-10s in eight starts.

“I felt like I got some things worked out in my swing that were just holding me back a little bit,” Johnson said Tuesday at the PGA. “Right now, I feel it’s close to when I was playing really well before Augusta. The golf swing is there. I feel good. My body feels great. I’m looking for a really good week this week.”

Johnson said his pre-Masters stretch was “as good of golf as I’ve ever played, and consistently every day, too.” After the injury, he said that he neglected his short game in an attempt to get back on track with his long game. Everything is trending in the right direction now, he said.

“I feel like the driver is going very well now,” he said. “I feel like I’ve got a lot of control over it. I feel like I’m hitting good shots with it, and they are going where I’m looking. I think this is going to be a very good week.”

Dustin Johnson, 2017 PGA Championship

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

@RyanLavnerGC

