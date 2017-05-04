Golf Central Blog

D. Johnson returns from injury with 2-under 70

By

Rex Hoggard
May 4, 2017, 2:19 pm

RSS

WILMINGTON, N.C. – For 10 holes, it was as if time had stood still. Dustin Johnson was 3 under par at the turn at the Wells Fargo Championship, and for a portion of the morning he was atop the leaderboard.

But then he missed his first green of the day on his 11th hole (No. 2) and made bogey. And from there, he traded one more birdie with a closing bogey for a 2-under 70 that left him four strokes off the early.

Still, for a player who hasn’t played a PGA Tour event since March and spent the last three weeks recovering from a lower back injury, it was an encouraging start.

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“As far as physically, no issues. That's a good thing,” said Johnson, who was tied for seventh place when he completed his early round. “I just need to get some rounds in, get some more reps, but I feel like the golf swing's in good shape. If I hit it like I did today the next few days, then I'll be right there on Sunday.”

Johnson, who won three consecutive starts prior to his withdraw from the Masters, was solid tee to green, hitting 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation. If there was any rust, it was with his putter.

“I didn't score that great, didn't really hole that many putts, but other than that, yeah, I played really well,” said Johnson, who needed 32 putts on Day 1. “It was more putting, I felt like I hit good putts, just nothing was going in. All in all I'm very pleased with the day.”

Article Tags: 

Dustin Johnson, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Wells Fargo Championship
D. Johnson returns from injury with 2-under 70
Jutanugarn sisters to face off at Lorena Ochoa
Watch: Donald throws first pitch at Wrigley
To ban or not to ban: Many players favor green book ban

Trending

Poulter mocked for asking how you mark practice balls
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Romo playing U.S. Open local qualifier on Monday
Watch: Guy proves why you shouldn't hit from water
LPGA event offers sponsor invite via Twitter poll
Zurich champ Smith's GF swings in heels, title belt
R&A, USGA to review use of 'green-reading materials'
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Kerr tweets apology for playoff slow play
Power Rankings: 2017 Wells Fargo Championship
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.