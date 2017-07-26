Golf Central Blog

DJ 'still feeling the effects' of freak back injury

Ryan Lavner
July 26, 2017

Dustin Johnson conceded Wednesday that he’s still not 100 percent after suffering a freak back injury prior to the Masters.

Johnson had been cruising heading into Augusta, winning three consecutive starts, but he said he slipped on a flight of stairs at his rental house and was unable to play in the year’s first major. After a tie for second at the Wells Fargo Championship, he hasn’t finished better than 54th in his last three starts – his worst stretch in more than three years. 

“I’m still feeling the effects of it,” he told reporters at the RBC Canadian Open. “No pain or anything like that. But it’s still a little tight. I’m having to get worked on a good bit just to try to loosen up those muscles and those tendons where it got injured.”

Johnson surged into the top 10 at The Open last week following a Saturday 64, but he followed that up with a surprising 77 in the final round. The world No. 1 is hoping to get back on track this week at Glen Abbey, where he tied for second in both 2013 and ’16.

“A little lack of confidence, maybe,” he said. “For 10 or 12 months leading up to the Masters, I had been playing really good golf, but it’s just been a little bit of a struggle to get back. I’ve had to put in a lot of work just to get back where I was, and I’m starting to see signs of it.”  

Dustin Johnson, PGA Tour, RBC Canadian Open, Masters, injury

