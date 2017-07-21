DJ's errant approach hits writer in the face

Being a spectator at a golf tournament can be a dangerous endeavor. Friday at The Open, Dustin Johnson hit a man in the face with his approach shot at the par-4 ninth.

That man, though, wasn’t a fan. He was Philip Reid, a golf writer for the Irish Times.

Reid later wrote, “[A]part from the slight cut and the minor swelling, the good news – following a head injury assessment by the medical team in the medical centre – is that there is no serious damage.”

Ball marker....got a fair old crack from @DJohnsonPGA approach to 9th green. He said sorry. My HIA is fine. #Onwards And Upwards. pic.twitter.com/FX8buxkZ30 — Philip Reid (@philreidgolf) July 21, 2017

And he got an apology as well as the offensive ball signed by the world No. 1.

Sorry about that! Glad you're okay. https://t.co/XnFwiOw2Rs — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) July 21, 2017

Johnson bogeyed the hole, by the way, in shooting a 2-over 72.