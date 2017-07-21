DJ's errant approach hits writer in the face

Golf Central Blog

Being a spectator at a golf tournament can be a dangerous endeavor. Friday at The Open, Dustin Johnson hit a man in the face with his approach shot at the par-4 ninth.

That man, though, wasn’t a fan. He was Philip Reid, a golf writer for the Irish Times.

Reid later wrote, “[A]part from the slight cut and the minor swelling, the good news – following a head injury assessment by the medical team in the medical centre – is that there is no serious damage.”

And he got an apology as well as the offensive ball signed by the world No. 1.

Johnson bogeyed the hole, by the way, in shooting a 2-over 72.

